Shesterkin will tend the twine on the road against Pittsburgh on Friday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin underwhelmed in the season opener versus the Islanders on Jan. 14 in which he saved 29 of 33 shots in a losing effort. Alexandar Georgiev would start the next two contests though Shesterkin was needed in relief versus New Jersey on Tuesday. In that substitute appearance, Shesterkin stopped all eight shots he faced.