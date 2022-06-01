Shesterkin will guard the home goal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Lightning on Wednesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin will unsurprisingly get the chance to start against the two-time defending champions. He's been steady with an 8-5 record, a 2.68 GAA and a .928 save percentage through 14 playoff appearances so far. The 26-year-old will likely have his hands full Wednesday, as the Lightning have had plenty of time to rest following their second-round sweep over the Panthers.