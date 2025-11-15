Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Between pipes Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin will guard the visiting goal in Columbus on Saturday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin is 6-6-2 with a 2.50 GAA and a .909 save percentage this season but he has been outstanding on the road. Shesterkin is 5-1-1 with a 2.25 GAA and a .918 save percentage away from Madison Square Garden this season. The Blue Jackets are generating 3.12 goals per game, 16th in the NHL this season.
