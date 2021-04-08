Shesterkin will tend the twine versus Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Shesterkin hasn't lost in regulation in his previous four contests, posting a 3-0-1 record and 2.41 GAA. The Russian netminder will be making his fifth consecutive appearance in the crease and has clearly cemented himself as the preferred option in the Big Apple over Keith Kinkaid and Alexandar Georgiev.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Plenty of help from offense in win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Falls in shootout•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting third straight•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Stays hot in March•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Tabbed for Thursday's start•