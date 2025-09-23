Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Between pipes Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin will patrol the home crease in preseason action against Boston on Tuesday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
Shesterkin earned a 27-29-5 record with six shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 61 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He should see plenty of action with the Rangers this campaign, and he does possess bounce-back appeal for fantasy managers.
