Shesterkin will patrol the home crease in preseason action against Boston on Tuesday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin earned a 27-29-5 record with six shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 61 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He should see plenty of action with the Rangers this campaign, and he does possess bounce-back appeal for fantasy managers.