Shesterkin will tend the twine for Tuesday's Game 1 road matchup with the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Shesterkin went 3-1-1 in his final five appearances of the regular season in which he recorded a 1.79 GAA and .940 save percentage. While the Russian netminder did manage to secure one more win than last season (37), he did post a higher GAA (2.48) but should still be in contention for the Vezina Trophy.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Bounced by Buffalo in shootout•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Set to face Sabres•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Third shutout this season•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Beats Tampa for 36th win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting versus Bolts•