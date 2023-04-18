Shesterkin will tend the twine for Tuesday's Game 1 road matchup with the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Shesterkin went 3-1-1 in his final five appearances of the regular season in which he recorded a 1.79 GAA and .940 save percentage. While the Russian netminder did manage to secure one more win than last season (37), he did post a higher GAA (2.48) but should still be in contention for the Vezina Trophy.