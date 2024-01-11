Shesterkin will patrol the visiting net versus St. Louis on Thursday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin is 16-9-0 with a 2.85 GAA and a .904 save percentage this season. He has lost two of his last three starts, giving up five goals on 25 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Canucks on Monday, as well as stopping only 21 shots in a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Carolina on Jan. 2. Shesterkin is easily having his worst season in the NHL and will look to get back on track versus the Blues, who have scored 108 goals in 39 games, 28th in the NHL.