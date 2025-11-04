Shesterkin will tend the twine for Tuesday's home tilt against Carolina, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin has conceded three or more goals in three of his last four outings while posting a 2-1-1 record and a 3.88 GAA. Despite his solid 2.28 GAA through 10 appearances this season, the 29-year-old netminder is 4-4-2 to open the year. Considering SHesterkin has reached the 50-game mark in each of his last four seasons, including featuring in a career-high 61 regular-season contests last year, fantasy managers should expect the Russian to continue starting most of the Rangers' contests.