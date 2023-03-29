Shesterkin will tend the twine for Thursday's road clash with New Jersey, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin has earned victories in seven of his last eight appearances while registering a 1.86 GAA and .941 save percentage. If the netminder keeps racking up wins, he could push the Rangers into second place in the Metropolitan Division and could even challenge the Hurricanes for the top spot. With everything still up for grabs, Shesterkin should continue to see a heavy workload down the stretch.