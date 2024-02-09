Shesterkin will tend the twine on the road against Chicago on Friday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin will suit up for the first time since Jan. 26 versus Vegas, a game in which he gave up four goals on just 19 shots (.789 save percentage). The Russian netminder has been struggling of late, sporting a 3.32 GAA in his last four appearances while posting a 1-2-1 record. While Jonathan Quick started each of the Rangers' last three contests, Shesterkin remains the No. 1 option in the blue paint.