Shesterkin will tend the twine at home against the Islanders on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin may be hard-pressed to reach the 30-win mark at this point considering he has managed just 20 victories in his 43 appearances this year. At this point, the 29-year-old Russian is sporting a career-worst 2.93 GAA and .904 save percentage -- though those are still decent ratios compared to the rest of the league.