Shesterkin made 22 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Devils in Game 2 on Thursday.
The only puck that got past him came off Erik Haula's stick on a first-period power play. That was it. Shesterkin is among the best few goalies in the NHL and at this point, he hasn't really be challenged by a struggling Devils' squad. Shesterkin is focused on two more a
