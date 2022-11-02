Shesterkin stopped all 19 shots he faced in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime win over the Flyers.

The Rangers' goalie went long stretches with no action as his team dominated play for most of the game, only for Carter Hart to stand on his head in the opposite crease. Shesterkin was ready when he needed to be however, denying former Ranger Kevin Hayes multiple times in the final minutes of the third period to force OT, and he got rewarded when Chris Kreider finally slid home the game's only goal with less than a minute left in the extra frame. The shutout was Shesterkin's first of the season and the ninth of his career, and he'll take a 6-0-2 record, 2.22 GAA and .921 save percentage into his next start.