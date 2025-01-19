Shesterkin stopped all 27 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The surprising goaltending battle between the $92 million man Shesterkin and the unheralded Daniil Tarasov, who just came back from an AHL conditioning stint last weekend, was finally decided in the second round of the shootout by Vincent Trocheck. Shesterkin has been earning his contract since returning from an upper-body injury, going 4-0-1 in his last five starts with a 1.73 GAA and .934 save percentage.