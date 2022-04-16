Shesterkin stopped all 20 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

The shutout was Shesterkin's fifth of the season, including two in his last four starts, as he continues to bolster his case for the Vezina Trophy. The 26-year-old netminder is up to 35 wins on the season, two short of Juuse Saros for the league lead, and Shesterkin's 2.05 GAA and .935 save percentage are both tops in the NHL.