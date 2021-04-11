Shesterkin will guard the road net in Sunday's game versus the Islanders.

Shesterkin has recorded a .912 save percentage and a 3-1-1 record over his last five games. The 24-year-old has lost both of his starts against the Islanders this season, allowing six goals on 63 shots -- a .905 save percentage. The Islanders have won four of their last five games while scoring 16 total goals.