Shesterkin turned aside 19 of 24 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Boston, with the Bruins' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Rangers shook things up by trading for J.T. Miller ahead of Saturday's contest, but that didn't improve the team's defensive effort and Shesterkin couldn't do much with any of the high-danger chances that got past him. The 29-year-old goalie is stuck in a rut, giving up 14 goals on 72 shots while losing three straight starts, but Shesterkin has the talent to turn things around at any time -- especially if he gets a little more help in front of him.