Shesterkin stopped 37 shots in regulation and overtime and three of five shootout attempts in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

The 27-year-old netminder continues to gear up for the playoffs, although Shesterkin came up a little short Monday against a Buffalo team fighting for its life. Since the beginning of March, Shesterkin has gone 11-3-1 with a 1.98 GAA and .934 save percentage, and with last year's Vezina Trophy winner back in peak form, the Rangers figure to be a tough out in the postseason.