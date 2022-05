Shesterkin stopped 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

After he was pulled in the last two contests, Shesterkin rebounded with a solid performance in the Game 5 win. The 26-year-old netminder now has a .905 save percentage in the playoffs (buoyed by a 79-save performance in Game 1). Shesterkin will likely be back in net Friday as the Rangers try to even the series in Pittsburgh.