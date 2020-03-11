Shesterkin stopped 31 of 33 shots Tuesday in a 4-2 win over Dallas.

Playing in just his second game since returning from a rib fracture, Shesterkin rebounded nicely from Saturday's performance in which he had given up a five-spot to New Jersey. The 24-year-old rookie had won seven straight appearances prior to his injury, so Tuesday's effort is an encouraging sign that he's recapturing that form.