Shesterkin stopped 30 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

The score was tied 3-3 after two periods, but the Rangers picked apart Scott Wedgewood in the third while Shesterkin stood tall. The Russian netminder remains undefeated in regulation to begin the season, going 4-0-2 over six starts with a 2.64 GAA and .915 save percentage.