Shesterkin set aside 30 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.

Shesterkin never really had a chance in this one, as the injury-riddled Rangers dressed an inexperienced and overmatched group of skaters in front of him. Boston finished with a 34-15 edge in shots, handing Shesterkin his third consecutive regulation loss. Like the rest of his teammates, Shesterkin has played well against the dregs of the East Division (Buffalo and New Jersey), but it's been a month since he notched a victory against any other team.