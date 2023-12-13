Shesterkin turned aside 23 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Toronto.

The 27-year-old netminder got hung out to dry by a Rangers defense that mostly stood around and watched as the Leafs built a 4-1 first-period lead. The six goals allowed were a season high for Shesterkin and he's been far from his Vezina form lately, losing three straight starts and posting a 3.59 GAA and .894 save percentage over nine appearances since he returned from a lower-body injury in mid-November. Look for Jonathan Quick to continue getting more work than expected until Shesterkin gets on track.