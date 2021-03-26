Shesterkin made 41 saves in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Flyers.

In his first action since suffering a groin injury March 4, Shesterkin was spotted a 6-0 lead early in the second period, which made handling the massive workload he faced much less stressful. Two of the three Philadelphia goals came on the power play, so Shesterkin looked sharp and ready to help with the Rangers' playoff push over the second half of the season.