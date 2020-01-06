Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Called up from minors
Shesterkin was recalled from AHL Hartford on Monday.
The Rangers didn't announce any corresponding moves, so it's unclear if Shesterkin's promotion is an indication of an injury for Henrik Lundqvist or Alexandar Georgiev or if there will be another move coming. It would certainly be unusual for the team to carry three healthy netminders, though the 24-year-old's play may have force the club's hand. In 23 appearances for the Wolf Pack, the Russian is 15-4-3 with a .932 save percentage. New York doesn't have a back-to-back on the horizon but may opt to give Shesterkin a look in one of its upcoming games anyway.
