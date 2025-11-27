Shesterkin made 36 saves in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Carolina.

The 29-year-old was the busier of the two netminders on the night, as the Rangers got out-shot 38-18, but Shesterkin was more than up to the challenge. He's allowed more than three goals only twice in 10 November starts, going 6-4-0 with a 2.60 GAA and .907 save percentage on the month, and he could handle an even bigger workload than usual in the short term while Jonathan Quick (lower body) is sidelined.