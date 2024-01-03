Shesterkin made 21 saves in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Carolina struck for two power-play goals in the first period that New York never recovered from, and while Shesterkin didn't get much help from his defense, he also didn't come up with any momentum-shifting stops when the game still hung in the balance. The ugly outing snapped a five-game win streak for the netminder in which he's allowed just eight goals in total, and on the season Shesterkin sports a career-worst 2.83 GAA and .906 save percentage.