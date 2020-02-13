Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Claims top spot but out Thursday
Shesterkin will not take part in Thursday's game against the Wild due to an ankle issue, but coach David Quinn did name him the No. 1 netminder moving forward, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Quinn stated that each netminder was given a chance to claim the role, but it was Shesterkin who stepped up, evidenced by his pair of 42-save efforts Sunday and Tuesday. He'll ride a four-game winning streak into his next start, though it won't come until Friday versus Columbus at the earliest. Alexandar Georgiev will face the Wild on Thursday.
