Shesterkin will not take part in Thursday's game against the Wild due to an ankle issue, but coach David Quinn did name him the No. 1 netminder moving forward, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Quinn stated that each netminder was given a chance to claim the role, but it was Shesterkin who stepped up, evidenced by his pair of 42-save efforts Sunday and Tuesday. He'll ride a four-game winning streak into his next start, though it won't come until Friday versus Columbus at the earliest. Alexandar Georgiev will face the Wild on Thursday.