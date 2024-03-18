Shesterkin stopped 25 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Bo Horvat got two pucks past him, but otherwise Shesterkin was sharp once again as he bounced back from a rough start Thursday against the Lightning. In 13 starts since the All-Star break, the 28-year-old has gone 10-2-1 with a 1.92 GAA and .941 save percentage, and he sits one victory short of his third straight 30-win campaign.