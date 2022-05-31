Shesterkin stopped 36 of 38 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7.

Shesterkin held his ground as the Hurricanes played well early on. By the time he gave up a goal to Tony DeAngelo in the third period, the Rangers were already ahead 4-0. With the elusive road win in Raleigh, Shesterkin sent the Rangers through to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they'll face the two-time defending champions, the Lightning. The 26-year-old has an 8-5 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .928 save percentage in the postseason.