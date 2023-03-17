Shesterkin made 30 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

The netminder has heated up at the right time, winning four straight starts and posting a 2.45 GAA and .914 save percentage through six appearances in March. Shesterkin's ratios this season have taken a step back from last year's Vezina-winning performance, but he was still one of the first three goalies in the league to reach the 30-win plateau and sits tied for second at 31 with Andrei Vasilevskiy.