Shesterkin made 20 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

He wasn't particularly busy, and two of the pucks that did get past him came on deflections or weird bounces, but Shesterkin maintained his focus and shut down Carolina in the third period as the Rangers mounted a comeback. Over his last 10 starts, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner is 7-2-1 with a 1.98 GAA and .930 save percentage.