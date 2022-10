Shesterkin made 24 saves in a 3-2 OT loss to the Sharks on Thursday.

He surrendered a power-play goal to Logan Couture at 6:02 of the first period. And Radim Simek made a nifty backhand-forehand move in the right circle and shot through Adam Fox and past Shesterkin at 13:10 of the second. The ice was tilted heavily in the third -- the talented netminder made 16 saves on as many shots to force overtime. But he couldn't stop Erik Karlsson on a one-timer early in OT. Shesterkin can't win them all.