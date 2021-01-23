Shesterkin stopped 26 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

The young netminder had no chance on any of Pittsburgh's three regulation goals and came up with a couple of big saves in OT to get the game to a shootout, but Tristan Jarry was just a little better in the other crease to earn the extra point. While it's still very early, Shesterkin has yet to notch a win through three appearances this season after coming up victorious in 10 of 12 starts as a rookie, and his .900 save percentage is also well off last year's pace.