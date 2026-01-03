Shesterkin stopped 36 of 37 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Shesterkin bounced back from back-to-back losses against the Islanders and Hurricanes with an outstanding effort against the reigning Stanley Cup champions. Shesterkin's 36 saves were his third-best effort of the season in that regard, and he also extended his streak of games with a save percentage of at least .900 to four contests.