Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Concedes once in Winter Classic
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin stopped 36 of 37 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
Shesterkin bounced back from back-to-back losses against the Islanders and Hurricanes with an outstanding effort against the reigning Stanley Cup champions. Shesterkin's 36 saves were his third-best effort of the season in that regard, and he also extended his streak of games with a save percentage of at least .900 to four contests.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting Winter Classic in Miami•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Falls to Canes in OT•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting in Carolina•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gets no help in Saturday's loss•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Four wins in last five games•