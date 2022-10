Shesterkin stopped 25 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Shesterkin was excellent in the Rangers' season opener, limiting the damage to a Steven Stamkos power-play goal. This was an excellent example of what Shesterkin's capable of -- taking down a strong offense in dominant fashion. Fantasy managers can trust him for a workhorse role in 2022-23. The Rangers' next game is Thursday in Minnesota.