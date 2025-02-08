Shesterkin stopped 23 of the 26 shots he saw in Friday's 3-2 home loss to the Penguins.

All three goals Shesterkin conceded were in the game's second period. Overall, the 29-year-old goaltender has a 18-19-2 record with a .906 save percentage and a 2.87 GAA. After having a seven-game unbeaten streak in January, Shesterkin has run into trouble with a 1-4-0 record in his last five appearances. During this stretch, he has a 3.84 GGA and a .835 save percentage. As the Rangers push towards a playoff spot, their top goaltender should continue to see plenty of volume in the crease. However, Shesterkin may lose some starts to Jonathan Quick if his quality of play doesn't improve soon.