Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Continues to dominate AHL
Shesterkin stopped 29 of 30 shots in AHL Hartford's 2-1 overtime win over Bridgeport on Sunday.
Shesterkin gave up a goal just 78 seconds into his North American debut on October 5 and has given up just five goals ever since. For the season, his record stands at 5-0-1. He is rocking a 1.18 GAA to go along with a .955 save percentage. Hartford, who has been one of the worst teams in the league the past several seasons, is undefeated in regulation (8-0-1) through their first nine games. The Rangers organization has had their ups and downs in the early portion of the season, but the play of Shesterkin has been an immense positive. The 2014 fourth-rounder is going to push for NHL starts in short order if he keeps this up.
