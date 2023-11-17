Per Colin Stephenson of Newsday, Shesterkin (lower body) finished practice without any problems and could get his first start in five games Saturday versus New Jersey, according to coach Peter Laviolette.

Shesterkin has missed the last 15 days, getting hurt Nov. 2 versus Carolina. Shesterkin was red-hot, picking up four straight wins while giving up only seven goals on 115 shots. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder is 6-2-0 with a 2.36 GAA and .913 save percentage. Laviolette will decide if Shesterkin is ready to play Saturday, or needs another couple of days as the Rangers play in Dallas on Monday.