Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Could take cage Saturday
Shesterkin (ribs) looked good during Friday's practice session and could be an option to start Saturday's game against the Devils, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Shesterkin is certainly no guarantee to be between the pipes, but it sounds as though he has a real shot at it. Coach David Quinn labeled him the starter just prior to his multi-week absence, so the first-year netminder is likely eager to prove he deserves the designation.
