Shesterkin made 27 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Jets on Tuesday. He allowed five goals.

Heading into the contest, Shesterkin was ahead of opponent Connor Hellebuyck in high-danger saves (73 vs 70) and also led him in midrange save percentage (.941 vs .899). But he was far behind in traditional counting stats like GAA (2.85 vs 1.92) and save percentage (.913 vs .934). Shesterkin played a solid game against the Jets, but his teammates coughed up the puck a couple of times and that was all the Jets needed to pounce. Unfortunately, he ends up in the record books as the goalie in net when the Jets became the fastest team to 15 wins in NHL history (16 games).