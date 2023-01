Shesterkin made 33 saves in Monday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

The Rangers never trailed in the game as Shesterkin snapped a brief two-game losing streak. The netminder is 4-2-1 in January and 21-8-6 on the season, but his 2.44 GAA and .918 save percentage aren't matching the pace he set in last season's Vezina-winning campaign.