Shesterkin turned aside 34 of 39 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.
Washington's final goal was scored into an empty net. Shesterkin didn't get a lot help in this one but also wasn't at his sharpest, and the loss helped eliminate the Rangers from the postseason. The 25-year-old has a 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage on the year.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Looks to build on success vs. Caps•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: No support in crushing loss•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: In goal against Islanders•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Sharp in Tuesday's win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Right back in there against Swords•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Gives up three goals in win•