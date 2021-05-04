Shesterkin turned aside 34 of 39 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Washington's final goal was scored into an empty net. Shesterkin didn't get a lot help in this one but also wasn't at his sharpest, and the loss helped eliminate the Rangers from the postseason. The 25-year-old has a 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage on the year.