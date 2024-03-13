Shesterkin turned aside all 28 shots he faced in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Hurricanes.

It was a goaltending clinic from two Russian netminders, as Shesterkin and Pyotr Kochetkov traded big saves for most of the night, but the Ranger star came out on top. Shesterkin has recorded back-to-back shutouts, giving him three on the season, and he's found his Vezina form at the right time. Over 11 starts since the All-Star break, the 28-year-old has gone 9-1-1 with a 1.63 GAA and .951 save percentage, solidifying the Rangers' place at the top of the Metropolitan Division standings.