Shesterkin is banged up and might consequently miss Saturday's road game versus Minnesota, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com

Shesterkin has a 6-2-0 record, 2.36 GAA and .913 save percentage in eight contests this year. Louis Domingue was recalled from AHL Hartford and will serve as the backup Saturday if Shesterkin is unavailable. Regardless of the 27-year-old's status, Jonathan Quick will play between the pipes against the Wild.