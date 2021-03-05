Shesterkin is considered day-to-day with a minor groin strain.
Alexandar Georgiev has already gotten the starting nod for Saturday's matchup with New Jersey, and it's safe to assume the Rangers' will give Shesterkin the day off, but he shouldn't be sidelined for long with his groin issue. Another update on the Russian netminder's status should surface once he's deemed fit to play.
