Shesterkin stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Shesterkin continues to roll -- he has five wins over his last six outings. The 28-year-old gave up goals to Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook, but the Rangers' top six and power play put in a good performance to overcome those mistakes. Shesterkin is up to 34-16-2 with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 52 starts this season. The Rangers' next game is on the road versus the Islanders on Tuesday.