Shesterkin stopped 31 of 32 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Shesterkin had one of his best games of the season, weathering an early storm to pick up his second win in a row. The 26-year-old improved to 8-2-2 with a 2.40 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 12 starts this season. Those aren't quite in line with his Vezina-winning effort last year, but he's still one of the best goalies in the league. The Rangers have some time off before beginning a road trip out west, which starts Thursday in Seattle.