Shesterkin will guard the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Penguins.
Shesterkin has been excellent since returning from injury, putting up a .933 save percentage and a 3-1-1 record. Nevertheless, this should be a challenging matchup. The Penguins' have been stacking up goals of late, winning five of their last six outings while averaging 4.33 goals.
