Shesterkin will start Wednesday's road game against Carolina, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin returned to the win column Monday against St. Louis, and he's now gone 4-2-0 with a 2.66 GAA and .908 save percentage over his last six appearances. He made a home start against the Hurricanes on Nov. 4, allowing two goals on 31 shots (.935 save percentage) in a 3-0 loss.