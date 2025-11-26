Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Defending road crease Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin will start Wednesday's road game against Carolina, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Shesterkin returned to the win column Monday against St. Louis, and he's now gone 4-2-0 with a 2.66 GAA and .908 save percentage over his last six appearances. He made a home start against the Hurricanes on Nov. 4, allowing two goals on 31 shots (.935 save percentage) in a 3-0 loss.
